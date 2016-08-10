版本:
BRIEF-Astur Gold Corp appointed Brian Wesson as president and CEO

Aug 10 Astur Gold Corp

* Mark Gelmon has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer

* Brian Wesson has been appointed as president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

