BRIEF-Old National Bancorp's unit, Old National Bank, signs purchase agreements to acquire 3 bank properties for about $98.4 mln

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Old National Bancorp :
* Expects that acquisitions of bank properties will close in Q3 of 2016 - SEC filing
* On August 8, co's unit, Old National Bank, signs purchase agreements to acquire three bank properties for about $98.4 million Source text (bit.ly/2aFYVHy) Further company coverage:
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business