BRIEF-Old National Bancorp's unit, Old National Bank, signs purchase agreements to acquire 3 bank properties for about $98.4 mln

Aug 10 Old National Bancorp :

* Expects that acquisitions of bank properties will close in Q3 of 2016 - SEC filing

* On August 8, co's unit, Old National Bank, signs purchase agreements to acquire three bank properties for about $98.4 million Source text (bit.ly/2aFYVHy) Further company coverage:

