BRIEF-Herbalife has won approval from China's ministry of commerce to operate in 3 additional provinces

Aug 10 Herbalife Ltd

* Has won approval from China's ministry of commerce to operate in Gansu, Ningxia and Inner Mongolia Provinces

* Has won approval from China's ministry of commerce to operate in three additional provinces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

