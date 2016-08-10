版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Windstream expands partnership with Cologix, broadens cloud connectivity options for customers

Aug 10 Windstream Holdings Inc :

* Plans to complete construction of a new colocation PoP in Columbus, Ohio, in October both in facilities operated by Cologix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

