2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces issuance of a new five-year reference notes security

Aug 10 Freddie Mac

* Announces Issuance Of A New Five Year reference notes security

* Plans to issue a new five-year usd reference notes security, cusip number 3137eaec9, due on august 12, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

