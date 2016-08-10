版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-Wellington Management reports 10.67 pct passive stake in Conyers Park Acquisition as of July 29 - SEC filing

Aug 10 Wellington Management Group LLP:

* Wellington Management Group LLP reports 10.67 pct passive stake in Conyers Park Acquisition Corp as of July 29 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2aVI2sD) Further company coverage:

