2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Eli Lilly names Joshua Smiley senior VP, finance, and treasurer effective Oct 1

Aug 10 Eli Lilly And Co

* Eli lilly and co says joshua smiley will be appointed to senior vice president, finance, and treasurer effective october 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
