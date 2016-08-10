版本:
BRIEF-Franklin Street Properties announces acquisition of Pershing Park Plaza

Aug 10 Franklin Street Properties Corp

* Franklin Street Properties Corp. announces acquisition of Pershing Park Plaza in midtown Atlanta

* Deal for approximately $45.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

