瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 23:55 BJT

BRIEF-BSI says H1 net profit stood at 66.2 mln Swiss francs

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* BSI says h1 consolidated net profit stood at chf 66.2 million (1h2015: chf 78.1 million), influenced by series of extraordinary items (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
