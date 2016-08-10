版本:
BRIEF-Bombardier says named preferred bidder to supply rolling stock for East Anglia Franchise

Aug 10 Bombardier Transportation

* Bombardier Transportation says named as preferred bidder for rolling stock order to be produced for United Kingdom's department of transport

* UK government has awarded East Anglia Franchise to Abellio East Anglia, which selected co to supply british-built carriages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

