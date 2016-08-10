BRIEF-Skeena Resources to acquire Mount Rainey Silver

Aug 10 Skeena Resources Ltd :

* Skeena to acquire Mount Rainey Silver

* Co agreed to issue up to 25.1 million common shares in exchange for all of issued and outstanding common shares of mount rainey

* Rainey shareholders will receive 5.65 common shares of skeena for each common share of mount rainey held

* Upon completion of arrangement, mount Rainey will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Skeena