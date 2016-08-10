版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 02:08 BJT

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Associates reports passive stake of 11.2 pct in Conyers Park Acquisition - SEC filing

Aug 10 T. Rowe Price Associates Inc:

* T. Rowe Price Associates Inc reports passive stake of 11.2 pct in Conyers Park Acquisition Corp as of July 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2aGNjE4) Further company coverage:

