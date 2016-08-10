版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Intrinsyc Technologies posts quarterly revenue $4.8 mln

Aug 10 Intrinsyc Technologies Corp

* Intrinsyc reports quarterly revenue growth of 68 pct over prior year

* Intrinsyc Technologies Corp says reported qtrly revenue of US$4.8 million, up 68 pct over same period in prior year of US$2.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

