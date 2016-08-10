版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日

BRIEF-Chemical Financial receives regulatory approvals of merger with Talmer Bancorp

Aug 10 Chemical Financial Corp

* Chemical Financial Corporation receives regulatory approvals of its merger with Talmer Bancorp, Inc.

* Chemical and Talmer expect that closing of merger will occur on August 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

