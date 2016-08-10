版本:
BRIEF-Alimera Sciences proposes public offering of common stock

Aug 10 Alimera Sciences Inc

* Alimera Sciences proposes public offering of common stock

* All shares in offering are to be sold by Alimera, with net proceeds to be used to fund continued commercialization of Iluvien Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

