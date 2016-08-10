版本:
BRIEF-Verso: Robert Amen to become Chairman of Board

Aug 10 Verso Corp

* David J. Paterson to retire as chairman of board and chief executive officer

* Office of chief executive to lead management until new CEO comes on board

* Robert M. Amen to become chairman of board

* Adam St. John promoted to senior vice president of manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

