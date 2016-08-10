版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor-Effective Aug 8, board increased size of board to eight members and appointed Melvin Keating as a director - SEC Filing

Aug 10 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp

* Effective Aug 8, board increased size of board to eight members and appointed Melvin L. Keating as a director - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

