版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 00:40 BJT

BRIEF-Shareholders of Trident Performance, Trident Performance Corp. II approve terminations

Aug 10 Trident Performance Corp II :

* Shareholders of Trident Performance Corp. and Trident Performance Corp. II approve terminations

* Cos expect to distribute on pro rata basis, proceeds from liquidation less all liabilities, expenses in late Aug 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐