2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Capital Research Global Investors reports 10 pct passive stake in Independence Contract

Aug 10 Independence Contract Drilling Inc

* Capital Research Global Investors reports 10 pct passive stake in Independence Contract Drilling as of July 29, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2aLPOe3 Further company coverage:

