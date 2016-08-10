BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities enters into fourth amendment to credit agreement

Aug 10 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* On August 5, Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P, co entered fourth amended credit agreement

* Amendment increased availability under facility from $70 million to $135 million with ability to increase it to $300 million - SEC Filing

* Fourth amended and restated credit agreement also extended the maturity date for the revolving facility Source text - (bit.ly/2aLHyba)