BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities enters into fourth amendment to credit agreement

Aug 10 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* On August 5, Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P, co entered fourth amended credit agreement

* Amendment increased availability under facility from $70 million to $135 million with ability to increase it to $300 million - SEC Filing

* Fourth amended and restated credit agreement also extended the maturity date for the revolving facility Source text - (bit.ly/2aLHyba) Further company coverage:
