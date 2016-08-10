版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 23:51 BJT

BRIEF-Omnia Holdings Ltd increases offer price to C$0.25 per Nordex share

Aug 10 Omnia Holdings Ltd:

* Increasing its all-cash per share offer price by c$0.03 to c$0.25 per share under its offer to purchase all common shares of nordex

* Omnia Holdings Ltd says no other terms or conditions of omnia offer are changed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
