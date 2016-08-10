版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 23:45 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines anticipate returning to a normal operation by afternoon Wednesday

Aug 10 Delta Air Lines Inc

* By late morning, Delta had canceled 255 flights while 1,500 flights departed

* Anticipate returning to a normal operation by afternoon Wednesday

* Delta says scattered thunderstorms expected in the eastern U.S. may slow the recovery Source - bit.ly/2b3LP7Z Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐