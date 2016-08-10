版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 00:47 BJT

BRIEF-State Street says in Q1 GX Private Equity Index saw overall return of 0.65 pct

Aug 10 State Street Corp

* State street corp says in q1 of 2016, gx private equity index saw an overall return of 0.65 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

