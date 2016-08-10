版本:
BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp says has raised about $35 mln in debt financing

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Sterling Bancorp says has raised about $35 mln in debt financing - SEC Filing

* Sterling Bancorp disclosed in Form D with U.S. Sec that total offering amount was $35 mln - SEC Filing Source text - (bit.ly/2bgnO0N) Further company coverage:

