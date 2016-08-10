版本:
BRIEF-EA Sports confirmed as Man Utd's official video games partner

Aug 10 Electronic Arts Inc

* EA Sports has today been confirmed as Manchester United's official football video games partner

* Deal is a three-year global partnership

* Throughout partnership, EA Sports will gain access to United players for a unique FIFA tournament during season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

