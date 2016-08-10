版本:
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines names Matt Klein as chief commercial officer

Aug 10 Spirit Airlines Inc :

* Spirit Airlines announces new executive appointments

* Names Matt Klein as senior vice president and chief commercial officer effective August 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

