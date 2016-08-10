版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 01:54 BJT

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc reports 10.3 pct passive stake in Agrofresh Solutions

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc reports 10.3 pct passive stake in Agrofresh Solutions Inc as of July 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2aWmj47 Further company coverage:

