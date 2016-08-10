版本:
2016年 8月 11日

BRIEF-Mesa Laboratories - Acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Rapid Aid Corp by Unit

Aug 10 Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa Laboratories Inc says acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Rapid Aid Corp by co's subsidiary, Mesa Canada, Inc

* Acquisition is expected to add approximately 550 basis points to Mesa's cold chain packaging division gross profit margin

* Says acquisition is expected to be neutral to diluted net income per share during first 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

