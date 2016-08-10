版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Broadfin Capital, LLC reports 5.02 pct passive stake in Mirati Therapeutics

Aug 10 Mirati Therapeutics Inc

* Broadfin Capital, LLC reports 5.02 pct passive stake in Mirati Therapeutics as of August 8, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2aMdcIv Further company coverage:

