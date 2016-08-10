版本:
2016年 8月 11日

BRIEF-Metallum Resources says appointment of Rob Randall as CFO

Aug 10 Metallum Resources Inc

* Metallum Resources Inc says appointment of Rob Randall as Chief Financial Officer

* Metallum Resources Inc says will be proceeding with an application to TSX venture exchange for a COB from a mining issuer to an investment issuer

* Metallum Resources Inc says will focus upon strategic investments in private and public company securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

