BRIEF-Savaria Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.08

Aug 10 Savaria Corp

* Savaria Corp qtrly revenue of $30.1 million, up $5.7 million or 23.2 pct

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$29.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Savaria Corporation adjusts its forecast for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016, by increasing revenue to approximately $118 million

* Raises guidance for 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view C$118.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusts forecast for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016 for EBITDA to a range of $17.5-$18.5 million, excluding any new acquisitions