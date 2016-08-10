版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Flamel Technologies files for non-timely 10-Q

Aug 10 Flamel Technologies SA :

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2bh0nV8) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

