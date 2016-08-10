版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners announces commencement of primary public offering of 6.5 mln common units

Aug 10 Hi Crush Partners Lp :

* Says net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of purchase price of previously announced acquisition of Hi-Crush Blair Llc

* Announced commencement of a primary public offering of 6.5 million common units representing limited partnership interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐