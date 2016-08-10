BRIEF-Cyclacel Pharma Q2 shr loss $1.01

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 10 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Cyclacel pharmaceuticals reports 2nd quarter 2016 financial results
* Cyclacel pharmaceuticals q2 shr loss $1.01
* Cyclacel pharmaceuticals q2 revenue $200,000 vs $300,000
* Cyclacel says estimates that it has capital resources to reach beyond final analysis of seamless and continue existing programs through q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has won a licence to provide reinsurance services in Malaysia, the billionaire investor's group said, as it expands operations in Asia.
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)