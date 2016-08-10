版本:
BRIEF-Cyclacel Pharma Q2 shr loss $1.01

Aug 10 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cyclacel pharmaceuticals reports 2nd quarter 2016 financial results

* Cyclacel pharmaceuticals q2 shr loss $1.01

* Cyclacel pharmaceuticals q2 revenue $200,000 vs $300,000

* Cyclacel says estimates that it has capital resources to reach beyond final analysis of seamless and continue existing programs through q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

