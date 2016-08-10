BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants sees FY 2017 revenue $80 mln-$84 mln

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces 10 percent dividend increase
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share
Aug 10 Good Times Restaurants Inc
* Good times restaurants reports q3 results
* Owned bad daddy's restaurants increased 3.6% for quarter
* Says 2016 total revenue estimates assume same store sales for balance of year of approximately -1% to -2% for good times
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $80 million to $84 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $18.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $87.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Good times restaurants inc says total revenues increased 40% to $18,066,000 for quarter and increased 60% to $47,222,000 for year
* Sees fy revenue about $64.3 million to $64.5 million
* Good times restaurants inc says 2017 total revenue estimates assume same store sales of approximately +1% to +2% for good times
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.04
* Fy2016 revenue view $66.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
