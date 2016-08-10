版本:
BRIEF-TPI Composites extends supply agreement with Nordex in Turkey

Aug 10 TPI Composites Inc

* TPI Composites extends its supply agreement with Nordex in Turkey

* Extended long-term agreement with Nordex to continue to supply wind blades from Izmir, Turkey manufacturing facility through 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

