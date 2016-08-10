版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust announces $0.25/shr quarterly dividend

Aug 10 Acadia Realty Trust

* Acadia Realty Trust announces $0.25 per share quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

