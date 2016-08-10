版本:
BRIEF-Interpublic sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share

Aug 10 Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

