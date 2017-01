Aug 10 Chiasma Inc

* FDA reiterated its view that Chiasma had not provided substantial evidence of efficacy to warrant approval of mycapssa

* FDA reiterated its view that Chiasma conduct randomized, double-blind and controlled trial that enrolls patients from united states

* In end of review meeting minutes, FDA also introduced concept that some of its concerns could potentially be addressed through placebo controlled design Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: