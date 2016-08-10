版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-ConAgra says CEO total compensation was $9.95 mln in FY 2016

Aug 10 ConAgra Foods Inc :

* Says CEO Sean Connolly FY 2016 total compensation $9.95 million versus $6.64 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* Says CFO John Gehring FY 2016 total compensation $5.3 million versus $2.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2aKVXkI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐