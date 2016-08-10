版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living qtrly AFFO per share $0.353

Aug 10 Sienna Senior Living Inc :

* Sienna Senior Living Inc says qtrly overall same property net operating income up 5.2%

* Qtrly OFFO per share $0.300

* Qtrly AFFO per share $0.353

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

