版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-BMC Stock Holdings Inc - Commencement of a public offering of 2.4 mln shares of its common stock by certain stockholders

Aug 10 BMC Stock Holdings Inc

* BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Announces commencement of public offering by selling stockholders

* Commencement of a public offering of 2.4 million shares of its common stock by certain stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐