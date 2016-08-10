版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Sunoco LP - Files for offering of common units representing limited partner interests of upto $400 million - SEC Filing

Aug 10 Sunoco LP

* Files for offering of common units representing limited partner interests of upto $400 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

