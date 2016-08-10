版本:
BRIEF-Bunge Board of directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.42/shr

Aug 10 Bunge Ltd

* Board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

