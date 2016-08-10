版本:
BRIEF-Northern Power says Ciel Caldwell to assume leadership of Co

Aug 10 Northern Power Systems Corp

* Says Troy Patton will no longer be chief executive officer, effective immediately

* Says Ciel Caldwell will assume leadership of Northern Power as president and chief operating officer

* Says Troy Patton will remain a member of company's board of directors

* As part of transition board has decided to eliminate office of chief executive and form office of president and COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

