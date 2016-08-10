版本:
BRIEF-Alexco Resource reports Q2 earnings $0.00 per share

Aug 10 Alexco Resource Corp

* Alexco reports second quarter 2016 results

* Alexco Resource Corp says for Q2 of 2016 Alexco recorded net income of $152,000 or $0.00 per share

* Alexco Resource Corp says revenues of $2.8 million during Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

