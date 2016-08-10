BRIEF-Silver Wheaton Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Aug 10 Silver Wheaton Corp

* Revenue was $212 million in Q2 of 2016, on sales volume of 7.1 million ounces of silver and 70,800 ounces of gold

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14

* Attributable production in Q2 2016 of 7.6 million ounces of silver and 70,200 ounces of gold

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $198.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S