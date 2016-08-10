版本:
BRIEF-Old Line Bancshares announces pricing of $35 mln notes due 2026

Aug 10 Old Line Bancshares Inc

* Old Line Bancshares, Inc announces pricing of $35 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2026

* Priced offering of $35 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625 pct fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

