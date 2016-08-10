版本:
BRIEF-Just Energy Group posts Q1 earnings per share $2.51

Aug 10 Just Energy Group Inc

* Qtrly sales $898.4 million versus $933 million

* Fiscal 2017 guidance includes deductions to base EBITDA of approximately $40.0 million for prepaid commercial commissions

* Company continued to pursue "aggressive debt reductions in Q1 of 2017"

* Reaffirms its full year fiscal 2017 base EBITDA guidance of $223 million to $233 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

