BRIEF-Phoenix New Media to grant new unsecured term loan to Particle Inc

Aug 10 Phoenix New Media Ltd

* To grant a new unsecured term loan to Particle Inc

* Loan with principal amount of US$14.8 million at an interest rate of 4.35 pct per annum and with a term of no more than six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
